Why I Fell in Love with the Ordinariate Form of the Mass, Turkey Attacking Christians, and More. . .
Why I Fell in Love with the Ordinariate Form of the Mass - Patrick Simmons, Practical Ponderings+++
Kurdish Christian Converts Pray for Deliverance from Turkey – John Zmirak Ph.D.
Analyzing a Christian Tirade Against the Eucharist – Ben Butera, The American Catholic
Anniversary of ‘A Pledged Troth’ – Deborah Gyapong, The Anglicanorum Cœtibus Society Blog
Big Brother Facebook Is Watching You – K.V. Turley, Crisis Magazine
Falling for God: When Crosses Become Ladders – Gabriel Garnica, Catholic Stand
Going Pro with Your Fundraising – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
Church of England, Ecumenism & the Plurality of Catholicism – Fr. John Hunwicke, Fr Hunwicke's Mutual Enrichment
There Shall Be One Fold & One Shepherd – Dan Byron, Catholic Stand
The March for Life is What a Major Political Force Looks Like – Michael Davis, Catholic Herald
Capital Punishment & Infallibility of the Ordinary Magisterium – Edward Feser Ph.D., The Catholic World Report
Cuban Priests Wrote to Raúl Castro Calling for Free Elections – Alberto de la Cruz, Babalú Blog
Fr. Murray on EWTN on Developments Regarding Amoris Lætitia – Fr. Z’s Blog
Pope Francis Regrets – P.J. Smith, First Things
