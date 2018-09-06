Pope Francis & Archbishop Emeritus McCarrick (Credit: Crisis Magazine)
Why I Do Not Call Anyone “Gay”, Why Catholics Should Not Marry Non-Catholics, and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Why I Don’t Call Anyone “Gay” - Jennifer Roback Morse, Crisis Magazine+++
Why Catholics Shouldn’t Marry Non-Catholics – Peter D. Williams, Catholic Herald
The Forgotten Vice of “Effeminacy”: What St. Thomas Aquinas Says – ChurchPOP
John 6 & Your Eucharistic Faith – Deacon Michael Bickerstaff, Integrated Catholic Life™
Domestic Monastery & Altars in the Home – Dan Burke, Catholic Spiritual Direction
Immigration Laws & the Human Flow – Howard Kainz, Catholic Stand
Finnis Contra Francis on Capital Punishment – Edward Feser Ph.D.
The Sex Scandals, Cover-ups, & Pope Francis - Big Pulpit
Bishop Caggiano Brings St. Michael Prayer Back in Bridgeport – Brian Williams, Liturgy Guy
How to Tell If Your Fundraising Campaign Will Work – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
Quæritur: How Do You Say “Gay Lobby” in Latin? – Fr. Z’s Blog
In Love, I Cannot Remain Silent About Unspeakable Happenings – CatholicStand
For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on ☩ Big Pulpit ☩.
View Comments