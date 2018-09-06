Why I Don’t Call Anyone “Gay” - Jennifer Roback Morse, Crisis Magazine+++

Why Catholics Shouldn’t Marry Non-Catholics – Peter D. Williams, Catholic Herald

The Forgotten Vice of “Effeminacy”: What St. Thomas Aquinas Says – ChurchPOP

John 6 & Your Eucharistic Faith – Deacon Michael Bickerstaff, Integrated Catholic Life™

Domestic Monastery & Altars in the Home – Dan Burke, Catholic Spiritual Direction

Immigration Laws & the Human Flow – Howard Kainz, Catholic Stand

Finnis Contra Francis on Capital Punishment – Edward Feser Ph.D.

The Sex Scandals, Cover-ups, & Pope Francis - Big Pulpit

Bishop Caggiano Brings St. Michael Prayer Back in Bridgeport – Brian Williams, Liturgy Guy

How to Tell If Your Fundraising Campaign Will Work – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

Quæritur: How Do You Say “Gay Lobby” in Latin? – Fr. Z’s Blog

In Love, I Cannot Remain Silent About Unspeakable Happenings – CatholicStand

