Why I Decided to be a Stay-at-Home-Wife – Chloe Mooradian, Old Fashioned Girl

Why Cultural Renewal Requires a Restoration of Meaning – R.M. Stangler Ph.D., Crisis Magazine

Don’t Believe in the “Wrong Side of History” – Argyle Euphoria, Maccabee Society

Concerning Some Bad Ideas About How to “Enrich” the Traditional, Extraordinary Form – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z's Blog

Passion, Politics and the Existence of God – Ben, Two Catholic Men and a Blog

Hume, His Guillotine, and the Being of Ought – Anthony S. Layne, Catholic Stand

Bishop Noel Simard of Canada Warns Euthanasia Could Soon be Seen as a Moral Duty – The Catholic News Service via Catholic Herald

In Accordance with the Scriptures: Salvation History – J.P. Nunez, Catholic Stand

First Great Secret of Fatima: The Message of Angel of Portugal – Daniel Esparza and Fr. Antonio Maria Cardenas O.R.C., Aleteia

Mindfulness and Catholic Mystical Tradition (Video) – Dan Burke, Catholic Spiritual Direction

Why Neil Gorsuch is an Outstanding Supreme Court Nomination – Stephen White, Catholic Herald

7 Challenging Quotes to Catholics Involved in Politics – Justin McClain, epicPew

What Happened to American Liberalism? – Stephen M. Krason, Crisis Magazine

