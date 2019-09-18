Why I Converted From Orthodoxy To Catholicism, Home Chapels, Resurrected Bodies, and More Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Why I Converted From Orthodoxy To Catholicism – Gideon Lazar at Clarifying Catholicism +1

Home Chapels – Fr. B. Jerabek, J.C.L., at Dilexi decorem domus Domini +1

What Will Our Resurrected Bodies Be Like? – Nicholas Senz at Aleteia

Treasures of the Musée de Cluny in Paris – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

Video: Bishop Hying of Madison On Minimalism, Then Fr. Z Rants At Length – Fr. Z’s Blog

Daring To Question Darwin – Barbara Kay at Mercatornet

What Are the Nine Choirs of Angels? – Fr. John Hogan at Catholic Exchange

Facing the Spiritual Challenges of Fatigue – Edward Monti at Catholic Stand

The University & the Church – R. Jared Staudt, Ph.D., at Building Catholic Culture

How Should the Catholic Church Interact with Science? The Medieval Church – Robert Kurland, Ph.D., at Catholic Stand

The World Needs St. Gilbert Keith Chesterton – Dale Ahlquist at Crisis Magazine

Talents & Gifts – Noel Ethan Tan at Ignitum Today

Catholics, Nationalism, & American Identity – James Kalb, J.D., at The Catholic World Report

22 New Crackdowns on Foreign Churches in Communist China Exposed – Zhou Hua at Bitter Winter

Catholic Priest Claims Climate Change, Not Abortions, the Biggest Pro-Life Issue – Micaiah Bilger at Life News

On Child Benefit(s), The US Lags Behind Other Nations, Could That Change? – Jordan Bloom at Catholic Herald

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.