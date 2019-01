St. Paul Outside the Walls (Credit: Shutterstock)

Why I Chose Catholicism Instead of Another Religion, Help for Catholics Living With SSA, and More!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

Why Did I Choose Catholicism Instead of Another Religion? ☩ Peter Kreeft, Ph.D., Catholic Exchange +1

Courage International: A Lifeline for Catholics Living With SSA ☩ Richard G. Evans of Catholic Stand

Promises of Jesus – Off the Shelf 106 with Marge Fenelon ☩ Pete Socks of Catholic Stand

“They Have Convicted an Innocent Man” ☩ California Catholic Daily

What Does “Stability Maintenance” Mean to Hans in Xinjiang? ☩ Li Zaili of Bitter Winter

U.S. Warns Turkey Not to Wipe Out Syrian Christians, Will Turks Be Defiant? John De Jong of The Stream

Freedom of Religion & the Establishment Clause: The American Legion Cross Supreme Court Case ☩ Scott Smith, J.D., of All Roads Lead to Rome

Who Chose the Books of the Bible? Are the Books “Self-authenticating”? Steve Ray of Defenders of the Catholic Faith

On the Conversion of Pagans to Christianity ☩ Shane Schaetzel of Complete Christianity

Fox & Birds ☩ Noel Ethan Tan of Ignitum Today

3 Ways Catholics Can Better Fundraise in 2019 ☩ Brice Sokolowski of CatholicFundraiser.net

Reviving “the Method” for the Ordinariates Deborah Gyapong of The Anglicanorum Coetibus Society

Methodist Chapels . . . & ‘Bible Sunday’ Fr. John Hunwicke of Fr Hunwicke’s Mutual Enrichment

The Battle of Lhasa, A.D. 1959: Where It All Began ☩ Massimo Introvigne of Bitter Winter

Why the Soviet Union failed to eradicate religion Francis Phillips of Catholic Herald

The “Gotcha Game” Played by Fr. Martin ☩ One Mad Mom

St. Paul-Minn. Archbishop Bans Predecessor from Exercising Public Ministry ☩ Maria Wiering of Catholic Herald

Surprise! It's time for another one-sided look at the birth of a new church – the Women Priests Terry Mattingly of Get Religion +2

St. Xavier’s: From the Waterfront Priest to the Dancing Priest Maureen Mullarkey of Studio Matters +1

Canadian Scam ☩ Donald R. McClarey, J.D., of The American Catholic +1

