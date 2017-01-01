Heterodox Churches are in Decline While Orthodox Church Grow, Says Study in Canada – Catholic Herald

For Years Pope Pius XII was Smeared, BBC Retraction Shows the Tide is Turning – William Doino Jr., Catholic Herald

New Christian Thriller Takes on Proof of Soul in DNA – Perry West, Catholic News Agency

PostPersons – Guy McClung Ph.D. J.D., Catholic Stand

Note to Pollsters: What “Practicing Catholic” Really Means – Richard Becker, Crisis Magazine

The Economy of Mercy – Eric Cain, Ignitum Today

Quæritur: Should I be a Permanent Deacon? – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

Probability and the Death of Herod Agrippa – Bob Drury, Catholic Stand

Our Profound Ignorance of the Crimes of Communism – Paul G. Kengor Ph.D., The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report

Christians Who Pray to ‘St. Marx’ are Building the Next Gulag – Fr. Hans Jacobse, The Stream

Lessons All Catholic Parents Can Learn from Mrs. Kim of Gilmore Girls – Theresa Williams, epicPew

Mission, Synodality Key Themes in Latest Round of Cardinal Meetings – Elise Harris, Catholic News Agency

We Can’t Contracept Our Way to Maternal and Child Health – Rebecca Oas Ph.D., Catholic Lane

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.

Follow 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' on facebook and twitter.