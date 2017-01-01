Click on Heterodox Churches are in Decline While Orthodox Church Grow, Says Study in Canada link to read more.
Jan. 10, 2017
Why Faithful Churches Grow and Other Don't, PostPersons, The Economy of Mercy, and More Links!
Tito Edwards
Heterodox Churches are in Decline While Orthodox Church Grow, Says Study in Canada – Catholic Herald
For Years Pope Pius XII was Smeared, BBC Retraction Shows the Tide is Turning – William Doino Jr., Catholic Herald
New Christian Thriller Takes on Proof of Soul in DNA – Perry West, Catholic News Agency
PostPersons – Guy McClung Ph.D. J.D., Catholic Stand
Note to Pollsters: What “Practicing Catholic” Really Means – Richard Becker, Crisis Magazine
The Economy of Mercy – Eric Cain, Ignitum Today
Quæritur: Should I be a Permanent Deacon? – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
Probability and the Death of Herod Agrippa – Bob Drury, Catholic Stand
Our Profound Ignorance of the Crimes of Communism – Paul G. Kengor Ph.D., The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report
Christians Who Pray to ‘St. Marx’ are Building the Next Gulag – Fr. Hans Jacobse, The Stream
Lessons All Catholic Parents Can Learn from Mrs. Kim of Gilmore Girls – Theresa Williams, epicPew
Mission, Synodality Key Themes in Latest Round of Cardinal Meetings – Elise Harris, Catholic News Agency
We Can’t Contracept Our Way to Maternal and Child Health – Rebecca Oas Ph.D., Catholic Lane
