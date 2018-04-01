Crowning of Thorns by Caravaggio (Credit: Mercatornet)
Why Easter Music Will Inspire You, Why Easter Is on a Different Day Each Year, and More Great Links!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
The Passion & the Beauty: Why Easter Music Will Inspire You – Thomas Breeze, Mercatornet
The History Behind Why Easter Is on a Different Day Each Year – Billy Ryan, uCatholic
Revisiting Principles of Tasteful Floral Arrangement for Easter – Shawn R. Tribe, Liturgical Arts Journal
Here’s What I Learned from Fasting – Fionn Shiner, Catholic Stand
Truth Is a Person – Erin Cain, Ignitum Today
L’Arche Communities Bring the Differently-Abled Together – Laura DeMaria, Catholic Stand
7 Prayers For Courageous Military Wives – Chloe Langr, epicPew
Silver Screen Pontius Pilates: Pilou Asbæk – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
The Art of Amoris Lætitia – Rick Yoder, The Amish Catholic
Lebrun: On the Priest’s Preparation – Ælredus Riavallensis, Canticum Salomonis
The Aristocrats Who Guarded the Pope – Evan Wing, Regina
Consecration Chain Bracelet by St. Louis de Montfort – Fr. Richard Heilman, Roman Catholic Man
On the Relationship Between Merit & Grace – Paul Chutikorn, Homiletic & Pastoral Review
How God’s Nature Is Known: The Three-Fold Way – Dennis Bonnette Ph.D., Strange Notions
“Paul, Apostle of Christ” Depicts the Extraordinary Faith of Ordinary People – Carl E. Olson, The Catholic World Report
The Prophecies of St. Patrick – Emmett O’Reagan, the Carlos Caso-Rosendi blog
For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on ☩ Big Pulpit ☩.
View Comments