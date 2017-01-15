Why Do We Give Up on Teen Sex? - Cynthia Millen, Catholic Stand

My Dream for My Kids: Celibacy – Matthew Walther, Catholic Herald

Five Rules for the New Catholic – David Mills, Aleteia

Holiness is Not to be Sneered At – Richard Ingrams, Catholic Herald

New Release Highlights the Beauty of Gregorian Chant – Brian Williams, Liturgy Guy

Saved by Faith Alone? Martin Luther and Grace – Ray Sullivan, Catholic Stand

Benedict XVI Faces His Toughest Critic: Himself - Phil Lawler, Catholic Culture

Social Doctrine is about Solidarity, Catholic Leaders Insist – Matt Hadro, Catholic News Agency

Are These Not Some of the Most Stunning Chalices You’ve Ever Seen? – Laura Hensley, epicPew

Revisiting Ross on the Immateriality of Thought – Edward Feser Ph.D.

The Anti-Catholic Bigotry of Dame Louise Casey – Joanna Bogle, The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report

Have Priests of Malta been Threatened with Suspension if They Resist Their Bishops? – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

Eggs and Anti-Catholicism Hurled at Churchgoers in Scotland – Catholic News Agency

