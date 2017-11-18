Click on the Why Do Eastern Christians Make Sign of the Cross “Backward” link to read more.
Why Do Eastern Christians Make Sign of the Cross Backward, Physician-Assisted Suicide, and More!
Why Do Eastern Christians Make Sign of the Cross “Backward” - Valentin Fontan-Moret, Aleteia+++
Physician-Assisted Suicide: A New Pascal’s Wager – Fr. Cameron Faller & Fr. Joseph Previtali, The Catholic Thing
Pope Francis to Mark World Day of the Poor, with Lunch for 1,500 – Asia News
How Technology Cheapened Sex, Made Men Less Marriageable – Mark Regnerus Ph.D. & Tracey S. O’Donnell, Mercatornet
Life & Intelligibility vs. Death & Inanity: Scientism & Meaning – Bob Drury, Catholic Stand
3 Steps to Your Best Year-End Campaign Ever – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
The Anglican Ordinariate Should Be at the Ecumenical Table – Deborah Gyapong, Anglicanorum Cœtibus Society Blog
Quæritur: Marriage Licenses with “Spouse 1” & “Spouse 2” – Fr. Z’s Blog
Vatican: ‘Ecumenical Mass’ Rumours are ‘Utterly False’ – Nick Hallett, Catholic Herald
Our Children & the Cyber-Battlefield – Meryl Kaleida, The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report
Pope Francis Says He Urged Fellow Cardinals to Back Cardinal Ratzinger in 2005 Conclave – David V. Barrett, Catholic Herald
Secret Lives of Elizabethan Heroes Who Risked Death to Remain Catholic – Fr. Michael Rennier, Aleteia
