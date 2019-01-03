St. John Paul II (Credit: uCatholic)
Why Did JP2 Say This Prayer Every Day; Tocqueville, Subsidiarity, and Clericalism; and More Links!
Why Did John Paul II Say This Prayer Every Day? - Billy Ryan, uCatholic+1
Should Priests Accused of Abuse be Denied Public Funerals? – California Catholic Daily
Shandong Authorities Target Christian Students at Universities – Jiang Tao, Bitter Winter
Have Scientists Given Up Trying to Explain Transgender? – Michael Cook, Mercatornet
ACN: Almost 300 Million Christians Persecuted in 21 Countries – Robin Gomes, Vatican News
Cambodia, Genocide, & the Beijing Connection – Marco Respinti, Bitter Winter
The Ugliness of Catholic #MeToo – Austin Ruse, Crisis Magazine+3
Alexis de Tocqueville, Subsidiarity, & Clericalism – Fr. Charles Klamut, Homiletic & Pastoral Review
Why Do You Doubt? – Carol Monaco, Catholic Stand
Déjà Vu All Over Again? – Fr. Dennis Garrou, The Catholic Thing
Stop Weaponizing The Priest Abuse Crisis Against Catholic Theology – Matthew Petrusek
“Ancient Baptists” & Other Myths – Fr. Hugh Barbour O.Praem., Defenders of the Catholic Faith
Australians Should Be Wary of Amending Religious Discrimination Laws – Greg Walsh, Mercatornet
Baptize in the Name of . . . Who? – Karlo Broussard, Catholic Answers Magazine
Cardinal Müller Seeks to Thread the Needle, But Misses the Canonical Mark – Christopher R. Altieri, The Catholic World Report
Hardened Sinners? Perhaps More Than You Think – Jeffrey A. Mirus Ph.D., Catholic Culture
New Book Clarifies Beliefs & Corrects Misunderstandings about the Papacy – CWR Staff, The Catholic World Report
Pope Francis & the Devil: Misreading the Signs of the Times – William Kilpatrick, Crisis Magazine+4
