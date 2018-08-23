The Tomb of Jesus (Credit: Public Domain via Aleteia)
Why Did Jesus Fold the Linen Cloth That Covered His Face in the Tomb, 3 Modern Vestments, and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Why Did Jesus Fold the Linen Cloth That Covered His Face in the Tomb? - Aleteia+++
Three Other Modern Vestments from Holland – Shawn R. Tribe, Liturgical Arts Journal
The Hidden Splendor of the Church – Jane Sloan Peters, First Things
The Salvator Mundi Chasuble, a Creative Reconstruction – Kinga U. Lipinska, Liturgical Arts Journal
3 Tips on How to be a Fiercely Productive Homeschool Mom – Mary E. Barrett, Seton Magazine
Pontifical Buskins: A Brief History & Consideration – Shawn R. Tribe, Liturgical Arts Journal
The Holy Food of the Heart & Soul – Mitchell A. Kalpakgian Ph.D., Catholic Exchange
Sacramentals & an Integrated Life – Joannie Watson, Integrated Catholic Life™
The Power of Perseverance in Catholic Fundraising – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
Righteous, or ‘Reckoned’? – Karlo Broussard, Catholic Answers Magazine
McCarrick Watch: Up-to-Date News on the former-Cardinal McCarrick Homosexual Predation & Cover-Up Scandal - Big Pulpit
Sanctification of Work – Msgr. Robert Panke, Napa Institute
For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on ☩ Big Pulpit ☩.
View Comments