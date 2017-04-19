Why Catholics Don’t Give. . .And What Can Be Done About It – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

Win! 5 Copies of Vision of Fatima – Justin McClain, epicPew

But. . .What Is a Verger? – Saint Gregory the Great Church

God and Hemorrhoids – Larry D, Acts of the Apostasy

The White Kid From Notinhood on Suburbia – Gregory Martha Herr Obl.S.B., Catholic Stand

Some Reasons God Leaves Things Unresolved – Msgr. Charles Pope, Community in Mission

What Confirmation Is All About – J.P. Nunez, Catholic Stand

What Makes a Book Great? – Jean Elizabeth Seah, Ignitum Today

Genesis Contradictory (?) Creation Accounts and Hebrew Time – Dave Armstrong, Biblical Evidence for Catholicism

Our Lady of Fatima and Worship ‘Ad Orientem’ – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

Virtue Signaling is the Opposite of Virtue – Kevin Clark, Crisis Magazine

Test Your Catholic Vocabulary: What Is Mystagogy? – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia

Worse Than Adultery: Excommunicable Offense of Second Marriage – Paul Schultz, The Remnant Newspaper

Mother Mary, Mother Church, and the Vocation of Motherhood – Fr. Jeff Loseke, Pelican’s Breast

