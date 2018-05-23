School of Athens (Credit: Taylor Marshall, Ph.D.)
Why Catholics are Losing the Culture War, Canada Demands Apology from Pope Francis, and More Links!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Plato’s Aristocracy & Why Catholics are Losing the Culture War - Taylor Marshall, Ph.D.+++
Canadian Parliament Passes Motion Demanding Apology from Pope Francis – Deborah Gyapong, Catholic Herald
Our Lady as Spiritual Vessel – Peter Darcy, Catholic Stand
Breaking the Stereotype: Comfort Shoes – Meghan Ashley, Meghan Ashley Styling
Ministering to Jesus – Cynthia Millen, Catholic Stand
Two Space Aliens & a Sex Study – Ben Butera, The American Catholic
Did You Know . . . Isaac Was Not a Child? – Scott Smith J.D., All Roads Lead to Rome
An Unusual Popular Festival in Italy – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement
What Does Netflix’s ‘Come Sunday’ Say about Who Goes to Heaven? – Matthew Becklo, Aleteia
Quæritur: Traditional Baptism But With Parts in English? – Fr. Z’s Blog
The Riches of the Roman Martyrology – Shawn R. Tribe, Liturgical Arts Journal
