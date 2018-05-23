Plato’s Aristocracy & Why Catholics are Losing the Culture War - Taylor Marshall, Ph.D.+++

Canadian Parliament Passes Motion Demanding Apology from Pope Francis – Deborah Gyapong, Catholic Herald

Our Lady as Spiritual Vessel – Peter Darcy, Catholic Stand

Breaking the Stereotype: Comfort Shoes – Meghan Ashley, Meghan Ashley Styling

Ministering to Jesus – Cynthia Millen, Catholic Stand

Two Space Aliens & a Sex Study – Ben Butera, The American Catholic

Did You Know . . .  Isaac Was Not a Child? – Scott Smith J.D., All Roads Lead to Rome

An Unusual Popular Festival in Italy – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement

What Does Netflix’s ‘Come Sunday’ Say about Who Goes to Heaven? – Matthew Becklo, Aleteia

Quæritur: Traditional Baptism But With Parts in English? – Fr. Z’s Blog

The Riches of the Roman Martyrology – Shawn R. Tribe, Liturgical Arts Journal

 For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on  Big Pulpit .