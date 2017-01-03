Click on Why Aren’t All Other Dioceses Looking to Lincoln? link to read more.
Blogs |
Jan. 18, 2017
Why Aren’t Dioceses Looking to Lincoln; Stats: Abortion Harms; Euthanasia Deception; and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Tito Edwards
Why Aren’t All Other Dioceses Looking to Lincoln? - David Clayton, New Liturgical Movement
So, Abortion Doesn’t Harm Women’s Mental Health? The Stats Disagree – Adelaide Mena, Catholic News Agency
The Euthanasia Deception: A New Film, An Old Lie – K.V. Turley, Crisis Magazine
How To Plan for Fundraising Success – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
A Catholic Critique of Corporate America – Stephen M. Krason, Crisis Magazine
Quæritur: Seminarian Gives Homily at Mass – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
A Review of Benedict XVI’s Shortest Book – Bethanie Ryan, Ignitum Today
Requiescat In Pace: William Christopher, Actor Who Played the Catholic Priest on M*A*S*H – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
On Determinism – Fr. James V. Schall S.J., The Catholic Thing
Of Babes and Martyrs – Stephanie H. To, Catholic Stand
35 Facts You Didn’t Know About St. Elizabeth Ann Seton – Tracy Bua Smith, epicPew
Finding God in the Lake Effect Snow – Cynthia Millen, Catholic Stand
