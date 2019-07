Why Are Brother Priests Not Hearing More Confessions, Quam Terribilis Est Locus Iste, And More!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Brother Priests: Why Aren’t You Hearing More Confessions? – Fr. Martin Fox at Bonfire of the Vanities +1

Quam Terribilis Est Locus Iste! Hic Non Est Aliud Nisi Domus Dei, & Porta Cæli! – Fr. Z’s Blog +1

The Unexpected Benefits Of Praying Outside – Fr. Denis Conway at Catholic Link

Galatians 2:16 & Sola Fide – Luke Lancaster at Catholic Answers Magazine

Let Latins Be Latins, & Greeks Greeks: On Remaining Faithful to Distinctive Identities – Peter A. Kwasniewski, Ph.D., at New Liturgical Movement

Bishop Paprocki Calls on Catholic Politicians to Take Sides – John M. Grondelski, Ph.D., at Crisis Magazine

Why Do Catholics Kneel At Mass? - Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

Three Varieties Of Processional Canopies – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

Why Did The Spirit Come With Wind & Tongues Of Fire? – Kathleen N. Hattrup at Aleteia

‘Religious Freedom’ In Scare Quotes – John Stonestreet at The Stream

YouTube Revolution - John Waters at First Things

Christian Socialists & Other Enemies Of Mankind – John Zmirak, Ph.D., at The Stream

