Who Says You Cannot Afford A Beautiful Church, Spiritual Warfare Lessons From Padre Pio, and More!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Who Says You Can’t Afford A Beautiful Church? – Fr. Dwight Longenecker +1

Spiritual Warfare Lessons From Padre Pio – Kathleen Beckman at Catholic Exchange +1

The Tarot Card Resurgence . . . From One Who Knows – Al Perrotta at The Stream

The Recipe For A Faithful Life – Birgit Jones at Ignitum Today

Modernist Spinners & Bishop McElroy of San Diego – One Mad Mom

Fruits Of Our Labor – Carol Monaco at Catholic Stand

A ‘Humanae Vitæ’ Moment For This Pontificate? It’s Time To Pray For A Miracle – Fr. Z’s Blog

Fr. Martin Among The Libertines – Anthony M. Esolen, Ph.D., at Crisis Magazine

Dear Cafeteria Catholic – Sarah Bailey at Catholic Stand

Joe Biden, Fr. James Martin, & Denying Communion To Pro-Choice Politicians – Joe Heschmeyer, J.D., at Shameless Popery

Will Kanye West Become A Catholic – Matthew Becklo at Aleteia

Is There Such A Thing As Good & Bad “Magic”? Here Are 4 Different Types To Consider – Matthew Heffron at Voyage Comics & Publishing

A Post-Synodal Reflection: The Last Chance To Salvage The Spirit Of Vatican II – George Weigel at First Things

Was Fort Bragg The Location Of An Exorcism In The 1980s? – Rachel Riley at The Fayetteville Observer

The Six Points On Which The Post-Synodal Exhortation Is Already Written – Sandro Magister at Settimo Cielo via L’Espresso

Newman’s Warning About The Future Of The Church – Francis Phillips at Catholic Herald

