Which Bible Should I Use; Liturgical Calendar: Interview, Architect Turned Artist; and More Links!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Which Bible Should I Use? A List of Approved Catholic Translations - Billy Ryan, uCatholic+++
Liturgical Calendar: Interview, Architect Turned Artist – Scott Smith, All Roads Lead to Rome
How to Get Kids Interested in Classical Music – Lauren Turner, Aleteia
Beauty Reflects God’s Love for Us – Constance T. Hull, Catholic Exchange
Happiness: The Sun on Our Heart – Christian Daru, Catholic Stand
Meanwhile, Traditional Latin Mass Groups are Growing in Number & Numbers. . . – Fr. Z’s Blog
The Crib of Greccio, Bringing Christ Back into Christmas – David Torkington, Catholic Stand
The Son, The Ordained Priest at The Cross – Guy McClung Ph.D. J.D., The American Catholic
Adrienne von Speyr: Mystic & Inspiring Female Role Model – Carl E. Olson, The Catholic World Report
Nativity Scene: What It Is, Where It Came From & Why It Still Matters – John Regnier, Seton Magazine
The Possibility of a Catholic Social Order – P.J. Smith, First Things
Watch This Live Nativity from Benedictine College – Shaun McAfee O.P., epicPew
Canada: New Bishop of MacKenzie-Fort Smith – Zenit
Evangelical Churches Embracing Liturgy? – Fr. Dwight Longenecker
Change the Way We Pray & Over Time, What We Believe Will Change – Fr. Z’s Blog
The Moral Limits of Consent – Karlo Broussard, Catholic Answers Magazine
