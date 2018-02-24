Where’s the Social Justice in Our World, How to Be a Practicing Catholic, and More Links!
Where’s the Social Justice in Our Largely unChristian World? – John Clark, Seton Magazine
How to Be a “Practicing Catholic”: The 5 Precepts of the Church – ChurchPop
Can I Really Make a Living at Sacred Art? Part I, Part II, & Part III – Daniel Mitsui, Liturgical Arts Journal
Has This Man Really Been Given 50,000 Miracles? – Shaun McAfee O.P., epicPew
Cardinal Cupich Defends Pope’s Record on Doctrine & Abuse - Dan Hitchens, Catholic Herald
A Dramatic Biblical Moment That Nearly Everyone Missed – Monsignor Charles Pope, Community in MIssion
How to Correctly Run a Lent Appeal – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
Three Witnesses: The Sacrament of Baptism, Confirmation & Eucharist – Susan Skinner, Catholic Stand
This Former Warner Bros. Executive is Making Digital Media Work for the Church – Jeanette Flood, The Catholic World Report
Are Americans a Chosen People? – David Carlin, The Catholic Thing
Is Latin America Still Catholic? – Andrew Chestnut, Catholic Herald
Let’s Ban Porn(ography) – Ross Douthat, The New York Times
China’s Constitution Says ‘Religious Freedom’, Reality is Different – Fr. Alexander Lucie-Smith Ph.D., Catholic Herald
Return to Me & Live – Charlie McKinney, Catholic Spiritual Direction
Rich Kids on Benefits? The Difference Marriage Makes – Harry Benson, Mercatornet
How “New Existence” Implies God – Dennis Bonnette Ph.D., Strange Notions
For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on ☩ Big Pulpit ☩.