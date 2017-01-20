When the “Retreat High” Comes to an End – Alaine DeSantis, Catholic Stand

How to Treat a Lady: Reclaiming Manners between Men and Women – John Cuddeback Ph.D., The Catholic Gentleman

HBOs “The Young Pope” is Absurdity Masquerading as Art – Gene Van Son, Catholic Stand

Quæritur: Can Absolution be Granted when No Purpose of Amendment Exists? – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

We Need the Voice of Anthony Esolen – Thomas Clements, Ignitum Today

A Crisis of Reason? Whatever! – Nicholas Senz, Crisis Magazine

Judge Neil Gorsuch on Religious Freedom, Euthanasia, and More. . . – Big Pulpit (where the link resides)

Answering the Call of Ex Corde Ecclesiae – Dylan Jedlovec, Catholic Spiritual Direction

Liberals and Refugees – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic

Pope Francis Meets Arnold Schwarzenegger at General Audience – Catholic News Service via Catholic Herald

12 Reasons You Should Start Studying St. Augustine Immediately – Matt Vander Vennet, epicPew

Pope Francis: The Gaze Set on Moscow? – Andrea Gagliarducci, Monday Vatican

Malta: Bishops Can't Alter St. John Paul II's Teaching, But Can They May Damage Church Unity – Fr. Alexander Lucie-Smith Ph.D., Catholic Herald

