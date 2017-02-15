When the Church Thrives, Cultures Thrive – Michael J. Ortiz, Crisis Magazine

Catholics Shouldn’t Totally Reject Human Gene Editing, But It Still Has Ethical Problems – Adelaide Mena, Catholic News Agency

This 200 Year-old Black Catholic School Is a ‘Gem’ in Baltimore’s Inner City – Adelaide Mena, Catholic Herald

A Catholic Gun Control Agenda – Patrick Toner, The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report

Why Treating Everyone Equally Is a Problem – John Horvat II, Crisis Magazine

Brief Primer on Catholic Faith and Conscience – Fr. Mark A. Pilon Ph.D., The Catholic Thing

Hexaemeron.org and Pontifex University: Earn Credit for the Masters in Sacred Arts through Icon Painting and Icon Carving Workshops – David Clayton, Beauty of Catholicism

How the Possible Vatican-China Agreement Could Be Problematic – Matt Hadro, Catholic News Agency

Your Lenten Journey – Karen Reep, Catholic Stand

The True Story Behind the Marie Stopes Eugenics Trial of 1923 – Mark H. Sutherland, The Catholic World Report

My First March for Life Showed Why Catholics Need to March – Strahlen Smith, Catholic Stand

Is There a “Schism”? - Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

Doctors “Discover” an Organ That Had Already Been Discovered by Leonardo di ser da Vinci - Daniel Esparza, Aleteia

