Blogs | Mar. 11, 2017
When the Church Thrives, Cultures Thrive; We Should Not Totally Reject Human Gene Editing; and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
When the Church Thrives, Cultures Thrive – Michael J. Ortiz, Crisis Magazine
Catholics Shouldn’t Totally Reject Human Gene Editing, But It Still Has Ethical Problems – Adelaide Mena, Catholic News Agency
This 200 Year-old Black Catholic School Is a ‘Gem’ in Baltimore’s Inner City – Adelaide Mena, Catholic Herald
A Catholic Gun Control Agenda – Patrick Toner, The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report
Why Treating Everyone Equally Is a Problem – John Horvat II, Crisis Magazine
Brief Primer on Catholic Faith and Conscience – Fr. Mark A. Pilon Ph.D., The Catholic Thing
Hexaemeron.org and Pontifex University: Earn Credit for the Masters in Sacred Arts through Icon Painting and Icon Carving Workshops – David Clayton, Beauty of Catholicism
How the Possible Vatican-China Agreement Could Be Problematic – Matt Hadro, Catholic News Agency
Your Lenten Journey – Karen Reep, Catholic Stand
The True Story Behind the Marie Stopes Eugenics Trial of 1923 – Mark H. Sutherland, The Catholic World Report
My First March for Life Showed Why Catholics Need to March – Strahlen Smith, Catholic Stand
Is There a “Schism”? - Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
Doctors “Discover” an Organ That Had Already Been Discovered by Leonardo di ser da Vinci - Daniel Esparza, Aleteia
