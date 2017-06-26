Click on the When the Church Defames Her Priests link to read more.
Blogs | Aug. 2, 2017
When the Church Defames Her Priests, Dear Catholic Bloggers Who Defend Game of Thrones, and More!
When the Church Defames Her Priests - Joseph R. Maher & David A. Shaneyfelt J.D., Homiletic & Pastoral Review
Dear Catholic Bloggers Who Defend Game of Thrones – One Mad Mom
Striking Phenomena During This Centennial Year of Fatima – Fr. Richard Heilman, Roman Catholic Man
A World War Being Waged, Not with Weapons, but Ideas – Fr. Roger J. Landry, Integrated Catholic Life™
Peter Kwasniewski’s New Book; Noble Beauty, Transcendent Holiness: Why the Modern Age Needs the Mass of Ages – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
Are There Animals in Heaven? – Nada Mazzei, Catholic Stand
How to Ask for Gifts and Receive Donations – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
From Reversion to Reversion: How a Deist Became a Theist, Part I – Alex Wolke, Catholic Stand
lit: Catholicism for Young Adults – T.J. Burdick O.P., Dominican Institute
Quotes Suitable for Framing: Anthony Esolen – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
When the Ghost of Gene Roddenberry Designs a Church; Ugly Church Architecture Strikes Back! – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
Herod’s Baths Found, Where John the Baptist’s Death was Ordered – Daniel Esparza, Aleteia
Atheist Anthony Toohey Defends His Deconversion (Part I) – Dave Armstrong, Biblical Evidence for Catholicism
Lindisfarne: One of Britain’s Oldest Churches is Discovered on the Holy Island – Daniel Esparza, Aleteia
Greed: A Meditation on an Underreported Sin – Msgr. Charles Pope, Community in Mission
5 Reasons to Memorize Scripture – Laura Loker, Aleteia
Why the Death Penalty is Still Necessary – Joseph M. Bissette and Edward Feser Ph.D., The Catholic World Report
