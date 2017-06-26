When the Church Defames Her Priests - Joseph R. Maher & David A. Shaneyfelt J.D., Homiletic & Pastoral Review

Dear Catholic Bloggers Who Defend Game of Thrones – One Mad Mom

Striking Phenomena During This Centennial Year of Fatima – Fr. Richard Heilman, Roman Catholic Man

A World War Being Waged, Not with Weapons, but Ideas – Fr. Roger J. Landry, Integrated Catholic Life™

Peter Kwasniewski’s New Book; Noble Beauty, Transcendent Holiness: Why the Modern Age Needs the Mass of Ages – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

Are There Animals in Heaven? – Nada Mazzei, Catholic Stand

How to Ask for Gifts and Receive Donations – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

From Reversion to Reversion: How a Deist Became a Theist, Part I – Alex Wolke, Catholic Stand

lit: Catholicism for Young Adults – T.J. Burdick O.P., Dominican Institute

Quotes Suitable for Framing: Anthony Esolen – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic

When the Ghost of Gene Roddenberry Designs a Church; Ugly Church Architecture Strikes Back! – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

Herod’s Baths Found, Where John the Baptist’s Death was Ordered – Daniel Esparza, Aleteia

Atheist Anthony Toohey Defends His Deconversion (Part I) – Dave Armstrong, Biblical Evidence for Catholicism

Lindisfarne: One of Britain’s Oldest Churches is Discovered on the Holy Island – Daniel Esparza, Aleteia

Greed: A Meditation on an Underreported Sin – Msgr. Charles Pope, Community in Mission

5 Reasons to Memorize Scripture – Laura Loker, Aleteia

Why the Death Penalty is Still Necessary – Joseph M. Bissette and Edward Feser Ph.D., The Catholic World Report

