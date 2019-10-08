Padre Pio Statue (Source: Ragemax at Shutterstock via Aleteia)

When Padre Pio Elevated And Stopped American Bombers, Bible And Sin And Mary Immaculate, and More!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

When Padre Pio Elevated Into The Air & Stopped American Planes From Bombing His Monastery – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia +1

A Baptist Friend Asks: The Bible Says “All Have Sinned” So How Can Mary Be Immaculate? – Steve Ray at Defenders of the Catholic Faith +1

Proving The Catholic Faith Is Biblical: The Perpetual Virginity Of Mary – Charlie McKinney at Catholic Spiritual Direction

The John Paul II Institute In Rome Has Been Hijacked By A Pack Of Vandals – George Weigel at The Catholic World Report

The Restrainer Of 2 Thessalonians, Liturgy & The End Times, Wherein Fr. Zed Speculates & Rants – Fr. Z’s Blog

Resisting the Lowest Common Denominator: A Priest’s Cri de Coeur – Peter A. Kwasniewski, Ph.D., at New Liturgical Movement

Do Catholics Over-Emphasize Sexual Sins? – Joe Heschmeyer, J.D., at Shameless Popery

On The Connection Between Sound Doctrine & Civility – Msgr. Charles Pope at Community in Mission

Did You Know Dracula Was Actually a Catholic!? The Real-Life History Of The Chilling Legend – ChurchPOP

How Humanism Subverts Christianity—Daniel J. Mahoney – Patrick Coffin at Catholic Stand

What Is the Liturgy of the Hours? – Fr. Timothy M. Gallagher, O.M.V., at Catholic Exchange

Sin, Freedom, & Order: Principles – Bob Drury at Catholic Stand

Elite Occult Practices Becoming More Open: From The Georgia Guidestones To The Illuminati Ball – William M. Briggs, Ph.D., at statistician to the stars!

How to Build a Marriage During Engagement – Becca Arend at Blessed Is She

How Much More Christian Blood Must Our Interventions Spill? – Casey Chalk

The Growing Worldwide Threat To Confessional Secrecy – Christopher R. Altieri at Catholic Herald

