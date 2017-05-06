Click on the When It Comes to Prayer, Perseverance is the Key to Success link to read more.
Blogs | Jun. 3, 2017
When It Comes to Prayer, Perseverance is the Key to Success; A Vow of Stability; and More Links!
When It Comes to Prayer, Perseverance is the Key to Success – Vicki Burbach, Catholic Spiritual Direction
A Vow of Stability: A Call to Commitment in an Age of Choice – Sam Guzman, The Catholic Gentleman
The Way of Wisdom from Grandmother to Grandson – Mitchell Kalpakgian Ph.D., Truth and Charity Forum
Authentic Friendship—Learning from the Blessed Virgin Mary – Integrated Catholic Life™
Is This the Most Beautiful Church in America? - Fr. Michael Rennier, Aleteia
Connecting with Nature to Develop a Faith Based Stewardship – Tom Collingwood, Catholic Stand
The Meaning of Mysterious 3rd Secret of Fatima, According to Joseph Cardinal Ratzinger – ChurchPop
Fundraising Management – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
What was Sr. Lucia’s Advice After Fatima Visions? Pray Everyday – Elise Harris, Catholic News Agency
The Gray Lady’s Long History of Journalistic Malpractice – Jonathan B. Coe, Crisis Magazine
Quæritur: Boys Choosing Female Saints for Confirmation Names – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
Europe Has Already Fallen Off the Demographic Cliff - William Kilpatrick Ph.D., Crisis Magazine
For Wilton, The Ned Hat – Pope Taps Raleigh’s “Top Gun” as Atlanta Auxiliary – Rocco Palmo, Whispers in the Loggia
Love vs. Fear: How 1 John 4:18 Bears on Insecurity – Sarah Greydanus, Catholic Stand
Let’s be Honest: Catholic Teaching Doesn’t Always Forbid the Death Penalty – Marc Mason, Catholic Herald
When did Christians Start Praying the Hail Mary? – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
