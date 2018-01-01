Click on the When Does Christmas Actually End? link to read more.
When Does Christmas Actually End, What are the Twelve Days of Christmas, and More Great Links!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
When Does Christmas Actually End? - Billy Ryan, uCatholic+++
What are the Twelve Days of Christmas? – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
Don’t Forget to Support Your Priests This Christmas – Fr. Alexander Lucie-Smith Ph.D., Catholic Herald
Was Jesus Really Born on December 25th? Here’s the Intriguing Evidence – ChurchPop
The Most Successful Way to Fundraise in 2018 – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
Christmas Classics & Clunkers—Steven Greydanus – Patrick Coffin, Catholic Stand
Christmas at Arlington – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
Cuisine or Chaos – Theresa Curley, Ignitum Today
Is Christmas in December a Pagan Carryover? – Fr. Dwight Longenecker
Advent a Casualty in the “War on Christmas” – Scott P. Richert, Crisis Magazine
My First African Christmas - Princess Michael of Kent, The Catholic Herald+++
Are You Ready for the Singularity? – Eric Sammons, Catholic Answers Magazine
Through the Looking Glass – A Christmas Message – David Torkington, Catholic Stand
Pope Francis: The State of Reforms – Andrea Gagliarducci, Monday Vatican
Quæritur: Mary was an “Unwed Mother”? The Holy Family were “Refugees”? – Fr. Z's Blog
No Better Time Than Christmas to Learn New Testament Greek – Harry Mount, Catholic Herald
For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on ☩ Big Pulpit ☩.
View Comments