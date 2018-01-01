When Does Christmas Actually End? - Billy Ryan, uCatholic+++

What are the Twelve Days of Christmas? – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia

Don’t Forget to Support Your Priests This Christmas – Fr. Alexander Lucie-Smith Ph.D., Catholic Herald

Was Jesus Really Born on December 25th? Here’s the Intriguing Evidence – ChurchPop

The Most Successful Way to Fundraise in 2018 – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

Christmas Classics & Clunkers—Steven Greydanus – Patrick Coffin, Catholic Stand

Christmas at Arlington – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic

Cuisine or Chaos – Theresa Curley, Ignitum Today

Is Christmas in December a Pagan Carryover? – Fr. Dwight Longenecker

Advent a Casualty in the “War on Christmas” – Scott P. Richert, Crisis Magazine

My First African Christmas - Princess Michael of Kent, The Catholic Herald+++

Are You Ready for the Singularity? – Eric Sammons, Catholic Answers Magazine

Through the Looking Glass – A Christmas Message – David Torkington, Catholic Stand

Pope Francis: The State of Reforms – Andrea Gagliarducci, Monday Vatican

Quæritur: Mary was an “Unwed Mother”? The Holy Family were “Refugees”? – Fr. Z's Blog

No Better Time Than Christmas to Learn New Testament Greek – Harry Mount, Catholic Herald

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on ☩ Big Pulpit ☩.