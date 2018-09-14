When Did Priestly Celibacy Begin Anyway? – Donald S. Prudio, Aleteia

St. Joseph’s Incorrupt Body Waiting to be Found? Blessed Emmerich’s Visions – ChurchPOP

Is the Road to Hell Paved with the Skulls of Priests? – Trent Horn, Catholic Answers Magazine

True Food – Noel Ethan Tran, Ignitum Today

The Sex Scandals, Cover-ups, & Pope Francis - Big Pulpit

The Consequences of Changing Church Teaching – John M. Vella, Crisis Magazine

Don’t Get Trapped By Negativity – Brother Joseph Graziano O.P., Catholic Exchange

The Strange Reason Why Every Goodbye “Begins” with God – Billy Ryan, uCatholic

A Marian Altarpiece in High Renaissance Style – Kinga U. Lipinska, Liturgical Arts Journal

Full-Immersion Catholicism – George Weigel, First Things

Attracting Your Angel Donors – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

The Many Names of Satan & What They Mean – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia

Fr. James Martin is Not Thinking with the Church – Fr. Steve Mattson, The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report

Who’s in the Running for Cafod’s Top Job? – Dan Hitchens, Catholic Herald

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on  Big Pulpit .