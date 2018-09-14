Priests, Monks, Religious, & a Monastery (Credit: Aleteia)
When Did Priestly Celibacy Begin Anyway, St. Joseph’s Incorrupt Body, True Food, and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
When Did Priestly Celibacy Begin Anyway? – Donald S. Prudio, Aleteia
St. Joseph’s Incorrupt Body Waiting to be Found? Blessed Emmerich’s Visions – ChurchPOP
Is the Road to Hell Paved with the Skulls of Priests? – Trent Horn, Catholic Answers Magazine
True Food – Noel Ethan Tran, Ignitum Today
The Sex Scandals, Cover-ups, & Pope Francis - Big Pulpit
The Consequences of Changing Church Teaching – John M. Vella, Crisis Magazine
Don’t Get Trapped By Negativity – Brother Joseph Graziano O.P., Catholic Exchange
The Strange Reason Why Every Goodbye “Begins” with God – Billy Ryan, uCatholic
A Marian Altarpiece in High Renaissance Style – Kinga U. Lipinska, Liturgical Arts Journal
Full-Immersion Catholicism – George Weigel, First Things
Attracting Your Angel Donors – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
The Many Names of Satan & What They Mean – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
Fr. James Martin is Not Thinking with the Church – Fr. Steve Mattson, The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report
Who’s in the Running for Cafod’s Top Job? – Dan Hitchens, Catholic Herald
