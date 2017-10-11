When Baptists Defend the Catholic Faith Against Catholic Leaders - Dave Griffey, Daffey Thoughts

Striving to Live Worthy of His Call – Christine Roe, Catholic Stand

A Hellish Enemy is at Work in the Church - Fr. Z’s Blog

Miraculous Origins of One of Most Beautiful Churches In The World – Billy Ryan, uCatholic

Demand Moral Beauty: It Is Our Birthright – Paul Kruse, Crisis Magazine

Why Mary is the Ark of the New Covenant, In One Infographic – Mark Haas, ChurchPop

Why Adoration is More Complete than Meditation – Suzanne Elizabeth Anderson, Aleteia

A Great Example of an Expurgated Reading in New Lectionary – Peter A. Kwasniewski Ph.D., New Liturgical Movement

Salve Regina, Hermann the Cripple, and Christopher Columbus – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic

How to Perfect Your ‘Thank You’ in Fundraising – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

Are “Cyber Wars” Tearing the Church Apart?  – Fr. Dwight Longenecker

Was Jesus Ever Ignorant of His Mission? That Just Isn’t Catholic Doctrine – Fr. Thomas Petri O.P., Catholic Herald

Sweden’s Twitter Account Gives Perfect Reason for its Demise – Matthew Archbold, Creative Minority Report

Homosexuality and Authentic Freedom – Mark Lowry Ph.D., The Catholic World Report

Padre Pio on the Battle of Prayer – Kathleen Beckman, Catholic Exchange

Pope Reportedly Confirmed Holy See’s Opposition to Catalan Independence, Privately – Rome Reports

Ann Mattingly: Hard and Rough As a Nutmeg Grater – Daniel Demers, Catholic Stand

The Pastoral Imperative and When It Becomes a Sin – Jeffrey A. Mirus Ph.D., Catholic Culture

Persecution: The Eighth Beatitude – Kevin Aldrich, Catholic Stand

Disagreeing With the Church – Fr. Jerry J. Pokorsky, The Catholic Thing

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on ☩ Big Pulpit ☩.