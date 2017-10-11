Click on the When Baptists Defend the Catholic Faith Against Catholic Leaders link to read more.
When Baptists Defend the Catholic Faith Against Catholic Leaders, Living Worthy His Call, and More!
When Baptists Defend the Catholic Faith Against Catholic Leaders - Dave Griffey, Daffey Thoughts
Striving to Live Worthy of His Call – Christine Roe, Catholic Stand
A Hellish Enemy is at Work in the Church - Fr. Z’s Blog
Miraculous Origins of One of Most Beautiful Churches In The World – Billy Ryan, uCatholic
Demand Moral Beauty: It Is Our Birthright – Paul Kruse, Crisis Magazine
Why Mary is the Ark of the New Covenant, In One Infographic – Mark Haas, ChurchPop
Why Adoration is More Complete than Meditation – Suzanne Elizabeth Anderson, Aleteia
A Great Example of an Expurgated Reading in New Lectionary – Peter A. Kwasniewski Ph.D., New Liturgical Movement
Salve Regina, Hermann the Cripple, and Christopher Columbus – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
How to Perfect Your ‘Thank You’ in Fundraising – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
Are “Cyber Wars” Tearing the Church Apart? – Fr. Dwight Longenecker
Was Jesus Ever Ignorant of His Mission? That Just Isn’t Catholic Doctrine – Fr. Thomas Petri O.P., Catholic Herald
Sweden’s Twitter Account Gives Perfect Reason for its Demise – Matthew Archbold, Creative Minority Report
Homosexuality and Authentic Freedom – Mark Lowry Ph.D., The Catholic World Report
Padre Pio on the Battle of Prayer – Kathleen Beckman, Catholic Exchange
Pope Reportedly Confirmed Holy See’s Opposition to Catalan Independence, Privately – Rome Reports
Ann Mattingly: Hard and Rough As a Nutmeg Grater – Daniel Demers, Catholic Stand
The Pastoral Imperative and When It Becomes a Sin – Jeffrey A. Mirus Ph.D., Catholic Culture
Persecution: The Eighth Beatitude – Kevin Aldrich, Catholic Stand
Disagreeing With the Church – Fr. Jerry J. Pokorsky, The Catholic Thing
