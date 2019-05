What Translation of the Bible Should You Use, Rebuilding Authentic Catholicism, and More Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

What Translation of the Bible Should You Use? – Steve Ray at Defenders of the Catholic Faith +1

Rebuilding Authentic Catholicism Upon the Ruins of the Conciliar Experiment – Peter A. Kwasniewski, Ph.D., at New Liturgical Movement +1

Live Perpetual Adoration Of The Blessed Sacrament Via Adorecast - Team Catholify

Self-Centeredness Isn’t Narcissism’s Central Problem – Angela Franks at Church Life Journal

Find Sainthood in a Life of Hidden Sacrifice – Constance T. Hull at Catholic Exchange

How To Make Your Garden A Catholic Prayer Space – Margaret Rose Realy, Obl. O.S.B., at Aleteia

An Irish Mother, the Fighting Irish, & Memories to Keep - Mark C. McCann at Catholic Stand

6 Films That Show the Beauty of Notre-Dame Cathedral – Cerith Gardiner at Aleteia

Shout Your Motherhood – Birgit Jones at Catholic Stand

The “Grandest Church in the Far East” is in the Heart of Catholic China – V.M. Traverso at Aleteia

God In Our Midst - Erin Cain at Ignitum Today

Pray This Prayer To Help You Detach From Earthly Possessions - Philip Kosloski at Aleteia