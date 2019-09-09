Liturgy of the Hours (Source: tom's digest)

What To Know On Revised Liturgy Of The Hours, How Catholic College Freshmen Keep Faith, and More!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Revised Liturgy Of The Hours: What Do We Know? – Tom B. at tom’s digest +1

10 Things Every Catholic College Freshman Needs to Know if They Don’t Want to Lose Their Faith – Juliet Mattingly at epicPew +1

Rumblings Before The Eruption (Of The Decline Of Catholicism) – Anthony M. Esolen, Ph.D., at Crisis Magazine

Creepy, Unsettling Evil; Yes, A Jesuit Was Involved – Fr. Z’s Blog

What Makes A Mass Invalid? – Cathy Caridi, J.C.L., at Canon Law Made Easy

The Questions That Linger After George Cardinal Pell’s Appeal – Gerard Bradley at The Catholic Weekly

“Team Viganò” Versus “Team Francis” One Year On – Christopher R. Altieri at The Catholic World Report

Married Priesthood, Celibacy, & Amazon Synod: An Eastern Catholic Priest’s Perspective – Fr. Thomas Loya at The Catholic World Report

If You Truly Want to Follow Christ, Avoid ‘Enough’ – Gabriel Garnica at Catholic Stand

Sacred Renovations – Faith & Culture

Why The Ritual Traditions During The Roman Mass? – Msgr. Marc Caron at Adoremus Bulletin

Autism Is Not Due To Parental Sin, Fr. Valanmahal – Fr. Matthew P. Schneider, L.C., at Through Catholic Lenses

Confronting Moral Relativism With a Map & Compass – Tom Collingwood at Catholic Stand

Maria Faustina & The Divine Mercy: A Short Biography & History – Steve Ray at Defenders of the Catholic Faith

The Desires of Christ – Fr. Joseph Gill at Ignitum Today

Senator Marco Rubio On Creating Dignity Of Work For Everyone – P.J. Smith at Semiduplex

The Fate Of Hong Kong’s Christians – Alessandra Bocchi at First Things

Things Are Worse Than We Imagined In Communist China – Michael Brown, Ph.D., at The Stream

Pro-Life Americans Should Stop Investing in Companies That Support Abortion, New Book Urges – Micaiah Bilger at Life News

The Strange Decline Of Catholic Hymns – Anthony M. Esolen, Ph.D., at Catholic Herald

