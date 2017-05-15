What Makes Us Catholic? The Eucharist – Fr. Daniel Pattee, The Catholic Thing

A Devotional: Conquering Evil with Good Through Prayer – Anne DeSantis, Catholic Stand

“The Latin Mass Has Made Me a Better Priest” – Brian Williams, Liturgy Guy

Justice Will Make You Happy: The Fourth Beatitude – Kevin Aldrich, Catholic Stand

Putting My Foot on the Path of the Catholic Faith – Christopher Johnson, The Carpenter’s Brew

Living Like a Hermit on Top of a 130-foot-Tall Monolith – Daniel Esparza, Aleteia

Quæritur: Visible Tattoos and Altar Service – Fr. Tim Ferguson, Fr. Z’s Blog

You Lie! Said the Geocentrist to the Catholic Scientist* – Bob Kurland Ph.D., Reflections of a Catholic Scientist

Am I Obliged to Do the Strange Penance Father Gave During Confession? – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

How a Catholic American is Thriving in Secular France – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

Dialogue with a Protestant: Authority of the Jerusalem Council – Dave Armstrong, Biblical Evidence for Catholicism

4 Spiritual Benefits of Modern Homesteading – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia

Tried in the Court of Twitter: Margaret Court and So-Called Same-Sex Marriage – Michael Cook, Mercatornet

Thomas Aquinas College Announces New Campus in Massachusetts - Paul Senz, The Catholic World Report

10 Quotes That Show St. Jerome Seriously Hated Heresy – Justin McClain, epicPew

Copy and Past: A Secular Newspaper Again Hides the Truth and Misleads the Public about the Catholic Church Annual Abuse Audit - David F. Pierre Jr., TheMediaReport.com

Newman and Neri: A Spiritual Kinship – Michael De Sapio, Crisis Magazine

First Swedish Bishop Since the Reformation to be Made a Cardinal – Carol Glatz, Catholic Herald

We Took to Arms – Fr. John Hunwicke, Fr Hunwicke’s Mutual Enrichment

Poll: When Is Last Time You Heard About Hell In Sermon or Homily? – William M. Briggs Ph.D., Statistician to the Stars!

