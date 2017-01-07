Click on What Liberal Intellectuals Get Wrong about Transgenderism link to read more.
Blogs | Jan. 29, 2017
What Liberal Intellectuals Get Wrong about Transgenderism, Pray Without Deadly Sin, and More Links!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Tito Edwards
What Liberal Intellectuals Get Wrong about Transgenderism – John Milbank, Catholic Herald
Pray Without Deadly Sin – Brandon Schild, Catholic Stand
Federal Judge Overturns Transgender Surgery Mandate – Kevin J. Jones, Catholic News Agency
These 7 Saints Have The Weirdest Patronages We Could Find – Theresa Williams, epicPew
Teach the Truth and Not be a Hater, Ministry for Same-Sex Attracted Catholics – Mary Rezac, Catholic News Agency
What Do You Want With All Your Heart? – Vicki Burbach, Catholic Spiritual Direction
If the Beer Truck Runs Over You Tomorrow, Is Your Soul Ready? Part II – Dom Cingoranelli, Catholic Stand
How One Picture Makes the Case for Ad Orientem - Brian Williams, Liturgy Guy
Sacristy Art: It’s the Little Things. . . – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement
Journalist Peter Seewald: Benedict Most Misunderstood Personality of Our Time – Paul Senz, The Catholic World Report
Death by Dullness: Prioritizing Speech Over Silence and Song – Peter A. Kwasniewski Ph.D., New Liturgical Movement
The Civilization That Is Catholic – Fr. Bevil Bramwell O.M.I., The Catholic Thing
France’s Catholic Moment – Samuel Gregg D.Phil., First Things
Vapid Goodyness – R.J. Snell Ph.D., The Catholic Thing
Important: Cardinal Caffarra Interview on Dubia and ‘Amoris Lætitia’ Confusion – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
Pope Francis: Beyond the Submerged Schism – Andrea Gagliarducci, Monday Vatican
