What Liberal Intellectuals Get Wrong about Transgenderism – John Milbank, Catholic Herald

Pray Without Deadly Sin – Brandon Schild, Catholic Stand

Federal Judge Overturns Transgender Surgery Mandate – Kevin J. Jones, Catholic News Agency

These 7 Saints Have The Weirdest Patronages We Could Find – Theresa Williams, epicPew

Teach the Truth and Not be a Hater, Ministry for Same-Sex Attracted Catholics – Mary Rezac, Catholic News Agency

What Do You Want With All Your Heart? – Vicki Burbach, Catholic Spiritual Direction

If the Beer Truck Runs Over You Tomorrow, Is Your Soul Ready?  Part II – Dom Cingoranelli, Catholic Stand

How One Picture Makes the Case for Ad Orientem - Brian Williams, Liturgy Guy

Sacristy Art: It’s the Little Things. . . – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement

Journalist Peter Seewald: Benedict Most Misunderstood Personality of Our Time – Paul Senz, The Catholic World Report

Death by Dullness: Prioritizing Speech Over Silence and Song – Peter A. Kwasniewski Ph.D., New Liturgical Movement

The Civilization That Is Catholic – Fr. Bevil Bramwell O.M.I., The Catholic Thing

France’s Catholic Moment – Samuel Gregg D.Phil., First Things

Vapid Goodyness – R.J. Snell Ph.D., The Catholic Thing

Important: Cardinal Caffarra Interview on Dubia and ‘Amoris Lætitia’ Confusion – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

Pope Francis: Beyond the Submerged Schism – Andrea Gagliarducci, Monday Vatican

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.

Follow 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' on facebook and twitter.