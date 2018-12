What Jesus Would Tell Clerics About the Scandals, Ancient Jesus Painting Found in Israel, and More!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

What Jesus Would Tell Clerics About the Scandals, According to This Brave Priest – Fr. Bill Peckman, ChurchPOP++

Incredible Painting Depicting Face of Jesus Found in Ruins of Ancient Israeli Church – Billy Ryan, uCatholic+

Just Wait. Bishops are Going to Take Action. Pretty Soon. Probably. Trust Them. – Philip Lawler, Catholic Culture+

Beginner’s Guide to Understanding Catholicism – Laurel Whitworth, Catholic Lane

What Scupoli’s Spiritual Combat is Really About – Jason Craig, Catholic Exchange

The Effects of Childlessness on the Elderly – Shannon Roberts, Mercatornet

The Paradox of Holiness: Hidden Yet Radiant – Stephen Beale, Catholic Exchange

Two Modest Proposals for Improving the Prayerfulness of Low Mass – Peter A. Kwasniewski Ph.D., New Liturgical Movement

Essential Catholic Event Planning Tips – Catholic Link

The Final Conversations of a Dying Priest – Austin Ruse, Crisis Magazine

Why Abandoning Sacramental Life is the Root of All Problems in the Church – Fr. Bill Peckman, ChurchPOP+

Bishop Liam Cary of Baker: Satan Wants to Destroy the Eucharist & the Priesthood – Jim Graves, The Catholic World Report

Longing for Eternal Presence – Matthew Nickel, Crisis Magazine

From St. Paul to the USCCB: From Rebukes To Silence – Dustin Siggins, The Stream++

Reckoning with the Baltimore Fiasco – Stephen B. White, The Catholic Thing+

From Martini to Bergoglio, Toward a Vatican Council III – Sandro Magister, Settimo Cielo+

