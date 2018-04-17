Man Gawking at Two Ladies (Credit: Christopher Smith from Flickr via Jacobite Magazine)
What Is Gender Ideology, Finding Divine Mercy with St. Therese of Lisieux, and More Great Links!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
What Is ‘Gender Ideology’? – Stephen Baskerville Ph.D., Jacobite Magazine
Finding Divine Mercy with St. Therese of Lisieux – Sarah Carey, Catholic Stand
More Reasons Why “Blessing” Same-Sex Couples Is Scandalous – John M. Grondelski Ph.D., Crisis Magazine
Practicing Kindness in a Harsh World – Sarah Greydanus, Catholic Stand
Bringing Good Out of Evil – Jean Elizabeth Seah, Ignitum Today
The Pope: Rock or Stumbling-Block? – Ben Butera, The American Catholic
The 10 Free Technologies Every Catholic Charity Must Use – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
Stuck in a Fashion Rut??? – Meghan Ashley Sabo, Meghan Ashley
The Patron Saint of the Internet (& It Is Not Bert Ghezzi) – Bert Ghezzi, The Fr. Dwight Longenecker Blog
The Devil Will Make You Reminisce of What You’ve Left Behind, Pope Francis Warns – Aleteia
Making More of the Mass for Small Children – Leigh Snead, my favorite catholic things
Redeem Your Vision from the Effects of the Pornography Culture – Theresa Williams, epicPew
Respecting People & the Truth; Re: The Archdiocese of Washington (DC) Document on Amoris Lætitia – Fr. Gerald E. Murray J.C.D., The Catholic Thing
Ancient & Contemporary: The Douai Abbey Rose Chasuble – Shawn R. Tribe, Liturgical Arts Journal
Rediscovering the Riches of the Latin Mass – Brian Williams, Liturgy Guy
Heretical Groups are Barnacles on the True Church – Patti Maguire Armstrong, Catholic Lane
Cardinal Keith O’Brien Dies Aged 80 – Catholic Herald
New McCarthyism: Religion, Marriage, & Judicial Nominations – Randall B. Smith Ph.D.
For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on ☩ Big Pulpit ☩.
View Comments