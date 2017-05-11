Click on the What is a Spiritual Director, and Why Should You Get One? link to read more.
Blogs | Jun. 6, 2017
What is a Spiritual Director, Abandoning Latin in the Liturgy Not So Good, TV—Turn it Off and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
What is a Spiritual Director, and Why Should You Get One? – Brother Rex Anthony Norris, CHNetwork Blog via The Coming Home Network International
6 Things the Saints Want to Say to You When You’re Grieving – Chloe Mooradian, epicPew
Abandoning Latin Changed Liturgical Music . . . for the Worse – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
For Those Whose Dreams Won’t Seem to Come True, Here’s a Saint for You – Meg Hunter-Kilmer, Aleteia
TV? Turn It Off – Fr. Dwight Longenecker, Standing on my Head
13 Perfect Catholic Memes to Start Your Week Off Right – ChurchPop
So, How Do We Live in the Love of Christ? – Melanie Jean Juneau, Catholic Stand
The Alms Book is Your Definite Guide to Fundraising – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
Quæritur: What if We are Alive when Christ Returns? – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
St. John Paul II Wasn’t the First to Propose Luminous Mysteries for the Rosary - Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
Reclaiming the Ancient Beauty of the Latin Rite – Nicholas LaBanca, Catholic Stand
The New York Times Flies the Flag for ‘Open’ Marriage – Nicole M. King, Mercatornet
Why Do Protestants Reject the Notion of “One True Church”? - Dave Armstrong, Biblical Evidence for Catholicism
Holy Cross Priest Appointed Bishop of Pensacola-Tallahassee – Rocco Palmo, Whispers in the Loggia
What Some Might Miss in Our Lady of Fatima’s Message – Matt Nelson, Catholic Answers Magazine
U.S. Congress Jesuit Chaplain: Catholic Teaching on Homosexuality a “Dead End” – Joseph Sciambra, The Blog of Joseph Sciambra
