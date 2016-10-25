Click on What Depression Taught Me: Praying for Others is Very Practical Work of Mercy by Stephen Bullivant of Catholic Herald link to read more.
Dec. 30, 2016
What Depression Taught Me: Praying for Others is Very Practical Work of Mercy; and More Great Links!
Tito Edwards
What Depression Taught Me: Praying for Others is Very Practical Work of Mercy – Stephen Bullivant, Catholic Herald
Six Ways Not to Fight Temptation – Fr. Clayton Thompson, Those Catholic Men
The Moral Case to Eliminate Wrongful Birth Suits – Joe Kral, Truth and Charity Forum
France Attempts to Criminalize the Pro-Life Movement – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
New Rockville Center Bishop was Baptized by Fulton Sheen – Elise Harris, Catholic News Agency
Life Happens – Edward Monti, Catholic Stand
Two Icons of Christ – Mary Proffit Kimmel, Ignitum Today
Quæritur: Are Deacons Required to Wear the Dalmatic at Mass? – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
Strength in Joy, Strength in Christ – Sister Christina M. Neumann, Catholic Stand
Pope Francis Names New Archbishop of Krakow, Poland – Catholic News Agency
Pilgrims on Horseback Pay Homage to Mary at Guadalupe Shrine – Joyce Duriga, Catholic Herald
The Irrationality of Faith Shaming – Timothy P. O’Malley, OSV Newsweekly
