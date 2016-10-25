What Depression Taught Me: Praying for Others is Very Practical Work of Mercy – Stephen Bullivant, Catholic Herald

Six Ways Not to Fight Temptation – Fr. Clayton Thompson, Those Catholic Men

The Moral Case to Eliminate Wrongful Birth Suits – Joe Kral, Truth and Charity Forum

France Attempts to Criminalize the Pro-Life Movement – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic

New Rockville Center Bishop was Baptized by Fulton Sheen – Elise Harris, Catholic News Agency

Life Happens – Edward Monti, Catholic Stand

Two Icons of Christ – Mary Proffit Kimmel, Ignitum Today

Quæritur: Are Deacons Required to Wear the Dalmatic at Mass? – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

Strength in Joy, Strength in Christ – Sister Christina M. Neumann, Catholic Stand

Pope Francis Names New Archbishop of Krakow, Poland – Catholic News Agency

Pilgrims on Horseback Pay Homage to Mary at Guadalupe Shrine – Joyce Duriga, Catholic Herald

The Irrationality of Faith Shaming – Timothy P. O’Malley, OSV Newsweekly

