What Causes Young People to Convert? Beautiful Churches, Says Study – uCatholic

Sundays are a Whole Day for God, Not Just an Hour – Fr. Bill Peckman, ChurchPop

Striving Towards Heaven? Try Jesus’ 8 Step Program – Chloe Langr, epicPew

A Winner’s Advice for Success in Life & Homeschool – Annika Albrecht, Seton Magazine

A Lesson for Fathers from My Son with Down Syndrome – Tim Bennett, Catholic Exchange

Pope Francis’s First Revolution – His Clothing – Fr. Raymond J. de Souza, Catholic Herald

Let Your Blood Pour Out – Julie Machado, Catholic Stand

5 Interesting Facts About Pope Francis on His 5th Anniversary – uCatholic

This Prayer of St. Patrick Protects You in Spiritual Combat – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia

Jim Caviezel on What He Learned Playing St. Luke in the Film Paul. . . – Jim Graves, The Catholic World Report

The Faithful Catholic Who Could Succeed Angela Merkel – Jon Anderson, Catholic Herald

Catholicism at the Bottom of the Planet – Ray Cavanaugh, The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report

What “Accompaniment” Really Means – Fr. James V. Schall S.J., Crisis Magazine

Memory & Redemption – Gabriel Garnica, Catholic Stand

The Anniversary of the Founding of the Church in Milan – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement

The Problem of Evil in Graham Greene’s The Hint of an Explanation – Stephen Fitzpatrick, The Civilized Reader via Crisis Magazine

