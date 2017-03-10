What Can Evangelize the World? A Good Catholic School – Catholic News Agency

4 Reasons Abortion Supporters Need To Drop The “3%” Argument – Doug Johnson, epicPew

Where the Eucharist Is Hidden in the Lord’s Prayer - ChurchPop

What Does It Actually Mean for a Priest to be ‘Laicized’? – Elise Harris, Catholic News Agency

Hybrid Embryos and Interspecies Organ Transplants: The New Chimerae – Daniel Esparza, Aleteia

Catholic Musicians Call for a Return to Reverence in the Liturgy – Alberto Carosa, The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report

Theresa May Is Britain’s ‘First Catholic Prime Minister’, Says Michael Gove – Madeleine Teahan, Catholic Herald

No, Theresa May is Not “Our First Catholic Prime Minister” – Joanna Bogle, Catholic Herald

A Spiritual Solidarity Binds Us To Souls In Purgatory – Melanie Jean Juneau, Catholic Stand

What “Multi”? What “Culture”? – Anthony M. Esolen Ph.D., The Catholic Thing

Gratitude is a Prayer – Laura DeMaria, Catholic Stand

1 Year Ago: Mother Angelica, RIP – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

The 2018 Synod and the “New Approach” to Youth in the Church – Thomas R. Ascik J.D., The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report

The False and Dangerous Coccopalmerio Gambit – Fr. Gerald E. Murray, The Catholic Thing

