What Benedict XVI can Teach Us about Welcoming Refugees, A Remarkable Vocation Story, and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
What Benedict XVI can Teach Us about Welcoming Refugees – Sarah Teather, Catholic Herald
Video: A Remarkable Vocation Story – Fr. Z’s Blog
Contraceptives Hurt Women & Millennials May Agree – Mary Pesarchick, Catholic Stand
You Need These 7 Things to Make This Your Holiest Lent Yet – Chloe Langr, epicPew
Environmental Concerns: What the Pope Has to Say – Alaine DeSantis, Catholic Stand
The Catholic Two-Front War: Against Scientism & Scriptural Literalism – Bob Kurland Ph.D., The American Catholic
Detachment—The Cost of Discipleship – Marcellino D’Ambrosio Ph.D., Integrated Catholic Life™
Going Pro with Your Fundraising – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
What is the “Hour of Great Mercy”? – Patty Knap, Aleteia
Authority Over Demons – Marcellino D’Ambrosio Ph.D., Catholic Exchange
Canada: Bishops Call for Law to Protect Lives of Unborn – Lianne Laurence
The Medical Monsters Among Us - Austin Ruse, Crisis Magazine+++
Fr. Alesandro’s Honest Call for Revolution: Approving Sex Before Indissolubility of Marriage - Edward N. Peters J.C.D. J.D., In the Light of the Law+++
Young Parenthood: What the Media Doesn’t Show – Cecilia Galatolo, Mercatornet
Is Charles I a Saint – Charles A. Coulombe, The Anglicanorum Cœtibus Society Blog
Vatican-China Negotiations Causing Distress in Underground Church – AsiaNews.it
