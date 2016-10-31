Click onWhat About Forgiving Same-Sex Adulterers and “Transgendered Persons”? – Mark Brumley of The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report link to read more.
Blogs |
Dec. 28, 2016
What About Forgiving Same-Sex Adulterers and “Transgendered Persons” and More Links!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Tito Edwards
What About Forgiving Same-Sex Adulterers and “Transgendered Persons”? – Mark Brumley, The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report
Global Elites Put Christianity in the Crosshairs - Robert F. Gorman Ph.D., Acton Commentary via Acton Institute
7 Premises of Catholic Social Justice – Strahlen Smith, Catholic Stand
Humanitarian Needs Going Unmet in Iraq, Catholic Leaders Tell Congress – Catholic News Agency
Catholic Georgetown University Hosts Abortion Advocates to Discuss ‘Reproductive Injustices’ – Adam Cassandra, The Cardinal Newman Society
Richard Dawkins Misrepresents Science – Amy McCaig, Rice University
What the Anointing of the Sick Is and Isn’t: Countering Kevin T. DiCamillo – Joseph Arias, Crisis Magazine
What Does Washington have To Do with Rome? – Edmund J. Mazza Ph.D., The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report
Am I Living Like I’m in Times Square? – Anne Marie Miller, Ignitum Today
Faith, Doubt, and Analysis Paralysis in The Exorcist – Patrick Malone, Catholic Stand
Yes, the Old Mass is ‘Rigid’, That’s One Reason Us Young People Love It – Paolo Gambi, Catholic Herald
Damned by Association: BuzzFeed ‘News’ Story Goes After the Fixer Upper Couple – Julia Duin, Get Religion
For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.
Follow 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' on facebook and twitter.
View Comments