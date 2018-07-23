Weigel on the Fragility of Order - Jeffrey A. Mirus, Ph.D., Catholic Culture+++

This is What God’s Voice Sounds Like, According to St. Ignatius Loyola – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia

Vesting in Lavender – Anthony M. Esolen Ph.D., The Catholic Thing

21 Chilling Quotes from Margaret Sanger that Embarrasses Planned Parenthood – ChurchPOP

The Trouble with Catholic Politicians – Dan Hitchens, Catholic Herald

Exclusive Photos: The Last Hermit of Ireland – Stephen Mc Elligott, Aleteia

How to Approach the Problem of Evil – Dennis Bonnette Ph.D., Strange Notions

Divine Friendship – Erin Cain, Ignitum Today

The Fatal Seduction of Sola Scriptura – Stephen Beale, Catholic Exchange

Euthanasia Isn’t a Slippery Slope while Evidence of a Slippery Slope Mounts – Fr. Matthew Schneider L.C., Through Catholic Lenses

The Ill-Placed Charges of Purism, Elitism & Rubricism – Peter A. Kwasniewski Ph.D., New Liturgical Movement

Miracles Jesus Could Not Do – Marcellino D’Ambrosio Ph.D., Integrated Catholic Life™

Christianity Without the Bible – Douglas M. Beaumont, Catholic Answers Magazine

After Voting for Abortion, Why is Ireland Snapping Up Tickets for Papal Visit? – David Quinn, Catholic Herald

What Happens When You Find Yourself Disagreeing with Pope Francis? – uCatholic

Vatican Reform, Take Two: Behind Two New Papal Appointments – Phil Lawler, Catholic Culture

