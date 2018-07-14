Masculine & Strong Catholic Priests (Credit: Catholic Candy)
We Have to Learn How to be Roman Priests Again, How to Not Receive the Eucharist, and More Links!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
“We Have to Learn How to be Roman Priests Again”; Wherein Fr. Z Rants - Fr. Z’s Blog+++
How to Not Receive the Eucharist – James J. Heaney, Crisis Magazine
“Our Citizenship is in Heaven” – Nicholas La Banca, Catholic Stand
The Catholic Roots of the New Socialism – Anne Hendershott, The Catholic World Report
Anti-Christian Violence in Nigeria Could Become Another Rwanda, says Bishop – John Pontifex, Catholic Herald
Learning to Love – Eugene Chan, Ignitum Today
Why Email is the Hottest Trend in Fundraising – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
It's Almost Here! The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale! – Meghan Ashley Styling
The Sword in the Stone Belonged Not to King Arthur, but to an Italian Saint – Daniel Esparza, Aleteia
Giving It All Through Mary – Being “All In” With Jesus – Dom Cingoranelli, Catholic Stand
Spanish Church Expresses Concern at Plan to Exhume, the Savior of Spain, Francisco Franco’s Remains – Jonathan Luxmoore, Catholic Herald
George Washington’s “Rules of Civility” were Originally by the Jesuits – Zelda Caldwell, Aleteia
What Does Mexico’s Radical New President Mean for the Church? – Fr. Alexander Lucie-Smith Ph.D., Catholic Herald
Quæritur: Should a Priest have a Day Off? – Fr. Z’s Blog
835 Years After His Death, Saint Hathebrand Comes Home – Mark de Vries, In Caeli et in Terra
Rare 1st-Century Coin from Jewish Revolt Found in Ancient Jerusalem Drain – J.P. Maurao, Aleteia
For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on ☩ Big Pulpit ☩.
View Comments