We Have a Bad Parenting Problem in Church, 3 Kids Killed in Belgium Since Euthanasia Legal and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
We Have a Bad Parenting Problem in the Church - Fr. Richard Heilmann, Roman Catholic Man+++
Three Children Killed in Belgium Since Child Euthanasia Made Legal – Simon Caldwell, Catholic Herald
Welcoming Hebrew Catholics – Shane Schaetzel, Catholics Are Christian
How Natural Family Planning (NFP) Healed My Infertility – Linde Declercq, Aleteia
Making Sense of Suffering – Sarah Coffey, Ignitum Today
The Saint Who Rode into Battle Armed Only with a Crucifix – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Catholic Herald
Praying with the Church: the Liturgy of the Hours – Dan Burke, Catholic Spiritual Direction
‘I Desire Mercy, Not Sacrifice’ – Paul Oakes, Catholic Stand
4 Things Your Hairstylist Wants You To Do – Meghan Ashley Styling (Catholic Fashion)
Learn to Purify Your Intentions to Please God Alone – Fr. Philip Dion, Catholic Exchange
The Day St. Joseph Built a Staircase in New Mexico – Daniel Esparza, Aleteia
Fr. Peter Stravinskas Suggestions to Correct Our Catholic Identity – Fr. Z’s Blog
Stuck in Traffic? Tempted to Road Rage? This Saint can Help! – Sophia Swinford, Aleteia
Quæritur: Priest Tells a Woman Not to Wear a Veil at Mass – Fr. Z’s Blog
Saint James the Apostle: Close Friend Of Christ – Jonathan B. Coe, Catholic Exchange
Using Man’s Laws to “Serve Others in God’s Love” – Mary Pesarchick, Catholic Stand
A Reminder About the Apostolic Pardon (AP) Given by a Priest to the Dying – Fr. Z's Blog
Contraception & IVF Damaged Our Society, Humanæ Vitæ Offers Hope – David Albert Jones, Catholic Herald
