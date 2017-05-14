‘We Cannot Rest’ While Middle East Christians are Being Persecuted, Advocates Say – Matt Hadro, Catholic News Agency

As Venezuela Burns, Many Latin Americans Ask: Where Is Pope Francis? – Samuel Gregg D.Phil., The Catholic World Report

Silicon Valley Catholic School Thrives Off Snapchat Investment – Jim Graves, OSV Newsweekly

The Great Good of Bona Fide Catholic Education – Mitchell Kalpakgian Ph.D., Truth and Charity Forum

How the Angelus Can Change the World in 3 Minutes a Day – Justin McClain, epicPew

It’s a Hashtag World of Sentiment – Barbara Lilley, Mercatornet

Pope Francis Urges Star Athletes to be Good Role Models – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia

Birth Control and Catholic Priests – Fr. Dwight Longenecker, Standing on my Head

Prime Minister of Poland to European Leaders: Rise from Your Knees and from Your Lethargy! – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

How a Catholic American is Thriving in Secular France – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

New Reprint of a Renowned Summary of Thomistic Theology – Peter A. Kwasniewski Ph.D., New Liturgical Movement

The Benedict Option Is Really the Augustine Option – Stephen Beale, Crisis Magazine

Dialogue on Oral Tradition and Apostolic Succession – Dave Armstrong, Biblical Evidence for Catholicism

A Matter of a Universe That Matters: Why I Am a Christian – Anthony S. Layne, Catholic Stand

If Modern Feminists Truly Knew the Fundamental Values Priests are Called to Embrace. . . – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

Your True North – Christina Roe, Catholic Stand

Breaking Up With Mr. Islam – Daniel Greenfield, Catholic Lane

The View Says Sexuality Is Fluid; Uhm, I Thought Gays Were Born That Way – Matthew Archbold, Creative Minority Report

Where Rod Dreher Lost Me on the “Benedict Option” – Deidre Mundy, Aleteia

Cardinal Zen: It Seems the Vatican-China Deal is Not Proceeding, That’s Good – Megan Griffiths, Catholic Herald

