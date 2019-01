When God Says No (Public Domain/ChurchPOP)

Ways to Make Petitionary Prayers Effective, Catholic Church in China is Facing Calamity, and More!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

“When God Says No”: 10 Ways to Make Petitionary Prayers More Effective ☩ Simone Rizkallah of ChurchPOP +1

Underground Priest: “Catholicism in Communist China is Facing Calamity” ☩ Feng Gang of Bitter Winter

Lay Ministers: Extraordinary For A Reason ☩ Birgit Jones of Catholic Stand +2

A Beautiful Restoration in Chattanooga ☩ Gregory DiPippo of New Liturgical Movement

Fallen Angels & the Suffering of Humanity ☩ Osita Onyejekwe, Ph.D., of Catholic Stand

Creator of Nutella Says Secret Ingredient of Success Was the Virgin Mary ☩ Billy Ryan of uCatholic

Bridging the Ideological Divides Over Ecology & Environment ☩ William L. Patenaude of The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report

Answering the Rapture Challenge ☩ Karlo Broussard of Catholic Answers Magazine

On Use of the Word “Anglican” in Reference to the Ordinariates ☩ Shane Schaetzel of Complete Christianity

Who Would Have Known. . .? ☩ Anthony M. Esolen, Ph.D., of Crisis Magazine +3

The Friendly Atheist is Factually Wrong about Catholicism & Contraception ☩ Fr. Matthew Schneider, L.C., of Through Catholic Lenses

History by a Hair: The Tonsure Controversy ☩ J.P. Mauro of Aleteia

Rock Towers ☩ Nicholas Lye of Ignitum Today

5 Secrets of Fundraising We Can Learn from the Saints ☩ Becky Roach of Catholic Link

Towards a Sexual Counter-Revolution ☩ Carolyn Moynihan of Mercatornet

A Shocking Loss of Faith: Reflecting on the Closing of So Many Churches ☩ Msgr. Charles Pope of Community in Mission