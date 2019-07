Fr. Domenico da Cese (Source: Facebook & Fair Use)

Was This Bilocating Priest Caught On Camera At Padre Pio's Funeral, Demonic Influence, + More!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Was This Bilocating Priest Caught On Camera At Padre Pio’s Funeral? – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia +1

How to Effectively Reply to the “My Body, My Choice” Argument – Jessica McAfee at epicPew +1

Mail From A Priest: It Finally Dawned On Me That The Dysfunction Could Be Demonic - Fr. Z's Blog

What Will Draw the “Nones” Back to Church? – David G. Bonagura, Jr., at Crisis Magazine

Book Review: Toxic Femininity Exposed – Off the Shelf 130 with Carrie Gress – Pete Socks at Catholic Stand

“Free Alcohol” in Wales – Fr. John Hunwicke at Fr Hunwicke’s Mutual Enrichment

A Friend – Kat Larson at Ignitum Today

What Is The Meaning Of The Biretta – Fr. B. Jerabek, J.C.L., at Dilexi decorem domus Domini

Comfortable With the Paradoxes of Our Faith – Rob Marco at Catholic Stand

China Is Persecuting the “Underground” Bishops Even After Death; Vatican Uneasy – Sandro Magister at Settimo Cielo

Fr. James Martin Confirms The Existence & Pervasiveness Of The Lavender Mafia - William M. Briggs, Ph.D., at Statistician to the Stars!

10 Terrible Things Pinterest Still Allows While Choking Bible Verses & Pro-Life Info – Matthew Braun at The Federalist

