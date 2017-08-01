Click on the Was Saint Augustine Black? link to read more.

Was St. Augustine Black, A Catholic Response to Assisted Suicide for Mental Health Issues, and More!

Was Saint Augustine Black? - Fr. Alexander Lucie-Smith Ph.D., Catholic Herald

Assisted Suicide for Mental Health Issues? A Catholic Response – Joe Slama, Catholic News Agency

Sexual Liberation and the Emergence of Transhumanism – Sean Haylock, Crisis Magazine

Prayer Takes Practice: Five Ways to Improve Your Prayer Life – Fr. Ed Broom O.M.V., The Catholic Gentleman

The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly of Catholic Fundraising - Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

What Makes a Marriage Valid? – Maria Mercedes Van Der Ree, Crisis Magazine

“LIT” is One of the Best Catholic Resources Available – Shaun McAfee O.P., epicPew

NFL Star Justin Tucker Will Blow You Away Singing Ave Maria & O Holy Night! – ChurchPop

On Technically Enhanced Man – Fr. James V. Schall S.J., The Catholic Thing

When JPII Met a Guitarist with No Hands – J-P Mauro, Aleteia

Edith Stein’s Journey to Sainthood – Maria Ruiz Scaperlanda, Catholic Exchange

Making the Church Present to Military Women – Jessica K. Drake, OSV Newsweekly

Five Ways the Devil Attacks Marriage – Fr. Ed Broom O.M.V., Catholic Exchange

Tristan and Isolde and the Three in One – David Torkington, Catholic Stand

Why Feast of St. Dominic Not Actually Dominicans’ Biggest Feast Day – Hannah Brockhaus, Catholic News Agency

Remembering That Christians Belong to God – J.P. Nunez, Catholic Stand

Democratic Party Divided Over Abortion Litmus Test for Candidates – CNS via OSV Newsweekly

