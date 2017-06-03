Click on the Want to Get Young People Involved in the Church? Take Them on a Pilgrimage link to read more.
Blogs | Jul. 9, 2017
Want to Get Young People Involved in the Church? Take Them on a Pilgrimage; Healing Wounds and More!
Want to Get Young People Involved in the Church? Take Them on a Pilgrimage - Fr. Alexander Lucie-Smith Ph.D., Catholic Herald
New Mexico Bishop Takes Charge in Fighting Sex Abuse, Healing Wounds – Carl Bunderson, Catholic News Agency
The Virgin Mary Is Pretty Much A Shortcut to Heaven – Laura Hensley, epicPew
The Heresy of “Don’t Judge — Be Nice” – Shane Schaetzel, Catholic in the Ozarks
Why Some Catholics Should Not Receive Funerals - Trent Horn, Catholic Answers Magazine
Do Christians Not Care About Blasphemy Any More? – Kevin Clark, Crisis Magazine
Photos of This Priest’s Martyrdom were Meant to Dissuade Catholics; That’s Not What Happened - Aleteia
Sorry, Mark Zuckerberg, but Facebook can Never be a Substitute for the Church – Fr. David Palmer, Catholic Herald
Teaching Your Teen to Chart Her Cycle Could Literally Save Her Life – Anna O’Neil, Aleteia
The Party of the Poor? – Regis Nicoll, Crisis Magazine
Angels in Sacred Art: Making the Invisible Visible – Elizabeth Lev, Aleteia
Pope Francis Demands Obedience from Priests of Nigerian Diocese – Catholic News Agency via The Catholic World Report
Quæritur: Priest Puts too Much Water into the Chalice, Valid? – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
Manchester, London, and the Goals of Islam – Fr. James V. Schall S.J. Ph.D., The Catholic World Report
“Quasi-Parish” Priests – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
Canonical Observations Concerning the Diocese of Ahiara – Edward N. Peters J.C.D. J.D., The Catholic World Report
A Legacy of Joy – Fr. John Catoir J.C.D., Catholic Stand
“The Lord Asks Us To Carry On” – On Pope’s Jubilee, “Hope Is Without Walls” – Rocco Palmo, Whispers in the Loggia
St. Thomas More and London Bridge – K.V. Turley, Crisis Magazine
Indonesian Priests Appeal to Vatican after Accusing Bishop of Embezzlement – Catholic News Service via Catholic Herald
