If You Want Inner Peace, Try Giving Up Facebook – Fr. David Palmer, Catholic Herald

Why Kentucky is Becoming a Synonym for “Active Latin” – Jerry Salyer, The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report

Love and Kind Deeds – Charlie McKinney, Catholic Spiritual Direction

Examination of Conscience – Randall B. Smith Ph.D., The Catholic Thing

This New Technology could Produce Babies from Skin Cells and That’s Bad – Maggie Maslak, Catholic News Agency

Why “LGBTQ” Is Unjustly “INdiscriminatory” – Deacon Jim Russell, Crisis Magazine

Big Bang, Michelangelo, and Creation – Cassandra Hackstock, Truth and Charity Forum

Beware of Statisticians Using Sleight of Hand When It Comes to Religion – David Paton, Catholic Herald

Fr. Francis L. Sampson: Paratrooper Padre – Donald R. McClarey J.D., Catholic Stand

How a Catholic American is Thriving in Secular France – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

Queen of Angels – Howard P. Kainz Ph.D., The Catholic Thing

Why Do Christians Use the Fish Symbol? – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia

3 Things the Book of Proverbs Taught Me about Marriage – Chloe Mooradian, epicPew

The Chesterton Option - Dale Ahlquist, The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report

The Priestly Character of Ad Orientem Worship: Part II  – Zachary Thomas, New Liturgical Movement

Is there Really an Old Mass Revival? – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

Oil Lamps and Life in the Spirit – Fr. Deacon John R.P. Russell, Catholic Exchange

Ephraim the Syrian and the World of Vampires, Werewolves and Zombies – David Clayton, New Liturgical Movement

We Are Different Than Butterflies – H.L. Duncan, Catholic Stand

Take a Stroll Around Ancient Rome in This 3D Animation – Daniel Esparza, Aleteia

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.

Follow 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' on facebook and twitter.