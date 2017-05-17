Click on the If You Want Inner Peace, Try Giving Up Facebook link to read more.
Blogs | Jun. 16, 2017
Want Inner Peace, Give Up Facebook; The Latin Language Revival in Kentucky; Kind Deeds; and More!
If You Want Inner Peace, Try Giving Up Facebook – Fr. David Palmer, Catholic Herald
Why Kentucky is Becoming a Synonym for “Active Latin” – Jerry Salyer, The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report
Love and Kind Deeds – Charlie McKinney, Catholic Spiritual Direction
Examination of Conscience – Randall B. Smith Ph.D., The Catholic Thing
This New Technology could Produce Babies from Skin Cells and That’s Bad – Maggie Maslak, Catholic News Agency
Why “LGBTQ” Is Unjustly “INdiscriminatory” – Deacon Jim Russell, Crisis Magazine
Big Bang, Michelangelo, and Creation – Cassandra Hackstock, Truth and Charity Forum
Beware of Statisticians Using Sleight of Hand When It Comes to Religion – David Paton, Catholic Herald
Fr. Francis L. Sampson: Paratrooper Padre – Donald R. McClarey J.D., Catholic Stand
How a Catholic American is Thriving in Secular France – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
Queen of Angels – Howard P. Kainz Ph.D., The Catholic Thing
Why Do Christians Use the Fish Symbol? – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
3 Things the Book of Proverbs Taught Me about Marriage – Chloe Mooradian, epicPew
The Chesterton Option - Dale Ahlquist, The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report
The Priestly Character of Ad Orientem Worship: Part II – Zachary Thomas, New Liturgical Movement
Is there Really an Old Mass Revival? – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
Oil Lamps and Life in the Spirit – Fr. Deacon John R.P. Russell, Catholic Exchange
Ephraim the Syrian and the World of Vampires, Werewolves and Zombies – David Clayton, New Liturgical Movement
We Are Different Than Butterflies – H.L. Duncan, Catholic Stand
Take a Stroll Around Ancient Rome in This 3D Animation – Daniel Esparza, Aleteia
