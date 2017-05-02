Walsingham’s Quiet Beauty Makes It the Ideal Shrine for England – Fr. Matthew Pittam, Catholic Herald

When Art Came to the Rescue: Confronting Doubt – Elizabeth Lev, Aleteia

The Swiss Guard Is More Than an Army – It’s a School of Faith – Elise Harris, Catholic News Agency

Evidence that Tower of Babel Really Existed Is Discovered - Zelda Caldwell, Aleteia

The Obstacles to Reform of the Vatican’s Communications Efforts – Phil Lawler, Catholic Culture

Robert Cardinal Sarah Confronts the Dictatorship of Noise – Julia Meloni, Crisis Magazine

The Forgotten Message of the Fatima Angel that Came Before Mary – ChurchPop

Fundraising Management – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

10 Simple Tips to Help You Pray the Rosary Every Day – ChurchPop

Why I Left Providence College – Anthony Esolen, Ph.D., Crisis Magazine

A Conversation with Dr. Pia Matthews on Sanctity, Disability, and the Culture of Death – Edward Short, The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report

The Trials and Tribulations of Priest Celebrating the Traditional Latin Mass in a Modernist Diocese – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

The Mosque, the Manger, and Modernity – Carl E. Olson, The Catholic World Report

Mortal Sin: It’s Not That Bad? – Wendy McMahon, Catholic Stand

Bishops’ Official Accuses the European Union of Hypocrisy on Religious Freedom – Jonathan Luxmoore, Catholic Herald

No More Christian Bar Mitvah! Thanks to Bishop Libasci – David Clayton, Beauty of Catholicism

